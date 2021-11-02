MML Investors Services LLC Sells 8,899 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

USRT stock opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $63.79.

