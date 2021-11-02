ModiHost (AIM) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ModiHost has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. ModiHost has a total market cap of $230,777.39 and approximately $32,902.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00231208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00096439 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.