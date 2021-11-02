Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Director Kenneth Shropshire Sells 2,142 Shares

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MC opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 99.82% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.