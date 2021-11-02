Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,897,000 after purchasing an additional 76,091 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $297.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $189.31 and a one year high of $304.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.32.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

