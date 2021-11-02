Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Shares of TAP opened at $45.18 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $25,581,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.