Momentive Global (MNTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Momentive Global has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Momentive Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNTV opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30.

In other news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,841. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $10,213,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

