Moncler’s (MONRF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91. Moncler has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.