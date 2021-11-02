Morgan Stanley Boosts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $76.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $71.89. 11,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 13.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

