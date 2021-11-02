Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.24% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $120,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after buying an additional 43,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $202.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $144.52 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.45.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

