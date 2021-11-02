Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $129,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

