Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 68.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 461,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $118,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $117.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.45. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.