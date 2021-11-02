Morgan Stanley Has $124.12 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 36.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,262,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $124,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,751 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

HST opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

