Morgan Stanley Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $402.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $402.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $402.50.

MCO opened at $394.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.11.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

