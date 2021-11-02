Morgan Stanley Purchases 199,710 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.02% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $132,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

IYF stock opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.37.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

