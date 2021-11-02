Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,358,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $135,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after buying an additional 682,876 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 107,430 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09.

