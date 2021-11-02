Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.48.

RYAAY stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,643. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 32,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 99,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

