MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.89 ($92.81).

ETR MOR opened at €40.42 ($47.55) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.01. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 52-week high of €101.90 ($119.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

