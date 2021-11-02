Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Insider David P. Perry Buys 8,000 Shares

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) insider David P. Perry bought 8,000 shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MCADU opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCADU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $623,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,197,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

