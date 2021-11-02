MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 682.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,636. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $698.52 million, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 2.53. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

