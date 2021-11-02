M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,309 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of M&T Bank worth $94,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $152.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.77. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

