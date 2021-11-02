MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €215.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €212.07 ($249.50).

ETR MTX opened at €190.90 ($224.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a PE ratio of 87.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €192.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €202.30.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

