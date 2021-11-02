MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%.
NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.85. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
MVB Financial Company Profile
MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.
