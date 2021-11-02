MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.85. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 46.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

