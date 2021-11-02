My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 537,900 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in My Size during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in My Size during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in My Size during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYSZ opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. My Size has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 221.59% and a negative net margin of 6,210.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that My Size will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About My Size

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

