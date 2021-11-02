My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 537,900 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in My Size during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in My Size during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in My Size during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MYSZ opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. My Size has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26.
About My Size
My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.
