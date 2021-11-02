Nano (NANO) Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $811.75 million and approximately $33.05 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $6.09 or 0.00009665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,033.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,571.65 or 0.07252750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.11 or 0.00315880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.70 or 0.00946642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00086759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.09 or 0.00433239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.00267859 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

