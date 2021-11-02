NanoString Technologies (NSTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,657.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.