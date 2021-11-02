National Bankshares Raises Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $62.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BBU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.89. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $49.43.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

