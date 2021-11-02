Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $30.72 million and $582,451.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003493 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00026083 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019774 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,053,432 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

