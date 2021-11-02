NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NCS Multistage stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.07.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.11). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

