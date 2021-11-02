NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS.

NASDAQ NCSM traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 2.67. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NCS Multistage stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of NCS Multistage at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

