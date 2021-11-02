Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 369.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

NEMTF stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.31. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

