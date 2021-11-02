Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 120.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,016 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of Neogen worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 93.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 101.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 118.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,405 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 99.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 103.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,446 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NEOG opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

