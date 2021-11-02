Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.63

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 11414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$105.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

