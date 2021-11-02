NetScout Systems (NTCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

