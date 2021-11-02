Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $11.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. 66,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.