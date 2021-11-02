Neuronetics (STIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. 357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,904. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.18.

Several research firms have commented on STIM. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuronetics stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

