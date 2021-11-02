New BitShares (NBS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.32 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $50.28 million and $5.32 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00081544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00075486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00102291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,044.43 or 1.00073463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.35 or 0.07102348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002872 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

