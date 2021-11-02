New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Update

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.90 per share, with a total value of $154,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 96.9% during the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEN stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $65.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.