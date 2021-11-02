New Fortress Energy (NFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NFE stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Fortress Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of New Fortress Energy worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

