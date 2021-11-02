New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on November 16th

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 61.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

