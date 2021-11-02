Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NR stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.83. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $142.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

