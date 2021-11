NewPeak Metals Limited (ASX:NPM) Insider Acquires A$40,000.00 in Stock

NewPeak Metals Limited (ASX:NPM) insider Nicholas Mather bought 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($28,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get NewPeak Metals alerts:

NewPeak Metals Company Profile

NewPeak Metals Limited, a mineral resource company, explores for and evaluates gold properties in Finland, New Zealand, and Argentina. Its project portfolio includes the Las Opeñas Gold project covering an area of 1,462 hectares located in the north-western region of San Juan province, Argentina; and Cachi Gold project covering an area of 46,892 hectares lease package located in the central-western region of Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for NewPeak Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewPeak Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.