NewPeak Metals Limited (ASX:NPM) Insider Acquires A$40,000.00 in Stock

NewPeak Metals Limited (ASX:NPM) insider Nicholas Mather bought 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($28,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

NewPeak Metals Company Profile

NewPeak Metals Limited, a mineral resource company, explores for and evaluates gold properties in Finland, New Zealand, and Argentina. Its project portfolio includes the Las OpeÃ±as Gold project covering an area of 1,462 hectares located in the north-western region of San Juan province, Argentina; and Cachi Gold project covering an area of 46,892 hectares lease package located in the central-western region of Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

