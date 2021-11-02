News (NWS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

News stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.52. News has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in News stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 310.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in News were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

