Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.10 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.37.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $8.04 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nexa Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

