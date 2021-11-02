Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.10 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.37.
Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $8.04 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nexa Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.