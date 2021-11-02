NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1,072.05, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 2,675.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NREF. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.