NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,033.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.70 or 0.00946642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.00267859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.00222700 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00016678 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000998 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032362 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

