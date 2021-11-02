NextDAO Tops One Day Volume of $1.21 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $1.21 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00080908 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003019 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,184,517,512 coins and its circulating supply is 2,144,285,403 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.