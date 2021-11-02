NFTLootBox Price Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $78.39 or 0.00124768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $41,192.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00081941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00074503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00102597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,032.45 or 1.00320903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.58 or 0.07199621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002901 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

