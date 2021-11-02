NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.70. NIKE reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,421 shares of company stock valued at $21,247,507. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 55,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $2,828,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $166.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $121.10 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.