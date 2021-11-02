Nine Energy Service (NINE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. The firm had revenue of $84.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. On average, analysts expect Nine Energy Service to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NINE stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99.

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $98,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,258.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

