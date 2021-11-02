Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives $27,525.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27,525.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTDOY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.54. 245,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,922,000 after acquiring an additional 93,168 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth $5,706,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

